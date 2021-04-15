George Sprout

ELGIN — Services for George F. Sprout, 92, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in rural Elgin. The Rev. Rebecca McNeil will officiate with burial in the Park Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
He died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Arbor Care Center and Rehab in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.