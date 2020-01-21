George Schnebel

George Schnebel

YANKTON — A celebration of life for George W. “Bud” Schnebel, 82, Yankton, will be at a later date.

He died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.

Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton is in charge of the arrangements.

 1937-2020

George was born Thursday, Jan. 21, 1937, to Earl and Edith Catherine (Compton) Schnebel in Norfolk. George was baptized at Park Avenue Christian Church in Norfolk. He completed his education at Stanton Schools in Stanton.

He married Carol (Sorensen) Schnebel.

George worked as a carpenter and truck driver. He lived life to the fullest and could do anything he was asked to do. His children and family were very important to him.

Survivors include his spouse, Carol; a son, Tim Schnebel; his daughters, Terese Rutjens and Mary (Bert) Schwedhelm; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Ann Biddlecome and Judy (Dean) Butterfield.

George was preceded in death by his father, Earl; his mother, Catherine; a son, Tom; a brother, Jack; a brother-in-law, Milton Biddlecome; and a granddaughter, Megan.

