George Schimonitz

LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.
1929-2022
George Paul Schimonitz passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, with his children by his side.
George was born on Aug. 23, 1929, in Omaha to his parents, Mathias and Theresa (Mollner) Schimonitz. He attended high school and worked at the Omaha Stock Yards as a pen rider and on the hay wagons until drafted for service to the U.S. Navy. He served at Barber’s Point, Hawaii, from 1950 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.
In 1953, George met and married Marjorie May Benson. Their union produced a son, Phillip, and a daughter, Donna. They moved to St. Paul in 1967 and ran a Grade A dairy and farmed until 2015.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Schimonitz of Norfolk; daughter Donna Schimonitz of Lincoln; and granddaughter Rebekah Wetzel of Oakland, Calif.
George was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Memorials may be sent to Tabitha Journey House Skilled Nursing Facility, 4615 J St., Lincoln, NE 68510, or St. David’s Episcopal Church at the address above.