George Kopecky

SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

George Kopecky died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2021

George J. Kopecky was born March 10, 1936, in rural Boyd County to Joe and Agnes (Vomacka) Kopecky. He was the oldest of six children. The family lived in various areas of Boyd County before moving to Spencer in 1948. George graduated from Spencer High School in 1953.

After graduation, he began his lifelong career as a mechanic. George worked at Friedrich Chevrolet and then Sieler Motors. In 1965, he began working for Spencer Livestock until his retirement in 1998.

George married Rose Engelhaupt on Aug. 18, 1956. To this union, four children were born: Debra, Kevin, JoAnn and Terry. Family came first to George and Rose. The couple raised their family in Spencer, where they were lifetime members of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

George was a friend to many and a jester to some. He enjoyed good company, a good story and a good game. George took great pride in being a resident of Spencer and a Spencer alumnus, rarely missing an alumni banquet. George’s Czech heritage shone through with his love of cooking and baking. He enjoyed sharing what he made, especially his kolaches, Houska, and his “famous” dip.

Survivors include his children, Debra Kopecky of Spencer, Kevin Kopecky (spouse Farrell) of Savannah, Mo., JoAnn VanBuren of O’Neill and Terry Kopecky (spouse Angie) of Malcolm; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Darlene Cizek (spouse Don) of Spencer, Ron Kopecky (spouse Karen) of Ozark, Mo., and RayLynn (spouse Jeanette) of O’Neill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Agnes; his spouse, Rose; his siblings, Dee Havranek and Leonard Kopecky; a brother-in-law, Jerry Hamilton; and niece and nephew, Lori Bentz and Steve Cizek.

Bernard Burbach

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

William Seretta

ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eunice Mohl

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gloria Volquardsen

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

James O’Dey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Francis Mueller

CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Amy Klassen

ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

