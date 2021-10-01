SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
George Kopecky died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2021
George J. Kopecky was born March 10, 1936, in rural Boyd County to Joe and Agnes (Vomacka) Kopecky. He was the oldest of six children. The family lived in various areas of Boyd County before moving to Spencer in 1948. George graduated from Spencer High School in 1953.
After graduation, he began his lifelong career as a mechanic. George worked at Friedrich Chevrolet and then Sieler Motors. In 1965, he began working for Spencer Livestock until his retirement in 1998.
George married Rose Engelhaupt on Aug. 18, 1956. To this union, four children were born: Debra, Kevin, JoAnn and Terry. Family came first to George and Rose. The couple raised their family in Spencer, where they were lifetime members of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
George was a friend to many and a jester to some. He enjoyed good company, a good story and a good game. George took great pride in being a resident of Spencer and a Spencer alumnus, rarely missing an alumni banquet. George’s Czech heritage shone through with his love of cooking and baking. He enjoyed sharing what he made, especially his kolaches, Houska, and his “famous” dip.
Survivors include his children, Debra Kopecky of Spencer, Kevin Kopecky (spouse Farrell) of Savannah, Mo., JoAnn VanBuren of O’Neill and Terry Kopecky (spouse Angie) of Malcolm; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Darlene Cizek (spouse Don) of Spencer, Ron Kopecky (spouse Karen) of Ozark, Mo., and RayLynn (spouse Jeanette) of O’Neill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Agnes; his spouse, Rose; his siblings, Dee Havranek and Leonard Kopecky; a brother-in-law, Jerry Hamilton; and niece and nephew, Lori Bentz and Steve Cizek.