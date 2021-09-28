SPENCER — Services for George Kopecky, 85, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. George Kopecky died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
WAYNE — Services for LaJeane (Miller) Marotz, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Winside.
OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…
NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Linda L. Howard, 74, Mankato, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Kasota, 141 S. Rice St., in Kasota, Minn.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.