You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Stanton and Platte.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme fire behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

George Koester

George Koester

WISNER — Services for George Koester, 90, of Wisner will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

1930-2021

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.

George Myron Koester was born on May 28, 1930, near Olean to John A. and Adala (Reeson) Koester. He attended Cuming County Rural School District #79. George began farming at an early age.

On Feb. 20, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marcella Adams at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. He served in the United States Army from March 1952 until December 1953, where he served in South Korea. After being honorably discharged he returned to farming, did custom harvesting, and raised hogs and cattle.

George was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, maintained St. Joseph’s Cemetery for many years, and belonged to Wisner VFW Post #5767. From his time in the military as a cook, George enjoyed preparing meals, baking cherry cheesecake for all family holidays, pumpkin and sour cream raisin pies, peanut clusters, fudge and cherry bing bars at Christmas. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards with the neighbors, spending time with his grandchildren, and especially helping his great-grandkids explore the farm.

Survivors include daughter Linda and Larry Hansen of Wisner; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Philip Myer and children Zoe and Ryan George, Jeff Hansen; sisters Pat Hildebrand of Davenport, Iowa, Marlene and John Kerber of Omaha; and brother-in-law Dean Adams of Wisner.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marcella on April 30, 2019; son Doug; and a sister, Margaret Krienert.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the St. Joseph’s Capital Campaign Fund or Wisner Fire and Rescue.

Tags

In other news

Norman Johnson

Norman Johnson

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Norman Johnson, 72, of Verdel will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Ponca Valley Cemetery in Verdel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.

L. Ruth Brumels

L. Ruth Brumels

ATKINSON — Graveside services for L. Ruth Brumels, 90, of Atkinson, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Marjorie Scholl

Marjorie Scholl

NORFOLK— Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.

Kelly Mefferd

Kelly Mefferd

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kelly J. Mefferd, 58, of Chambers are pending with Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Gary Bellingtier

Gary Bellingtier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.

Richard Jostes

Richard Jostes

Services for Richard A. “Dick” Jostes, 69, of St. Louis, Mo., will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Village Lutheran Church in Ladue, Mo.

George Koester

George Koester

WISNER — Services for George Koester, 90, of Wisner will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lee R. Smith, 70, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by t…

Dixie Wiedeman

Dixie Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara