WISNER — Services for George Koester, 90, of Wisner will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
1930-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
George Myron Koester was born on May 28, 1930, near Olean to John A. and Adala (Reeson) Koester. He attended Cuming County Rural School District #79. George began farming at an early age.
On Feb. 20, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marcella Adams at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. He served in the United States Army from March 1952 until December 1953, where he served in South Korea. After being honorably discharged he returned to farming, did custom harvesting, and raised hogs and cattle.
George was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, maintained St. Joseph’s Cemetery for many years, and belonged to Wisner VFW Post #5767. From his time in the military as a cook, George enjoyed preparing meals, baking cherry cheesecake for all family holidays, pumpkin and sour cream raisin pies, peanut clusters, fudge and cherry bing bars at Christmas. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards with the neighbors, spending time with his grandchildren, and especially helping his great-grandkids explore the farm.
Survivors include daughter Linda and Larry Hansen of Wisner; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tiffany and Philip Myer and children Zoe and Ryan George, Jeff Hansen; sisters Pat Hildebrand of Davenport, Iowa, Marlene and John Kerber of Omaha; and brother-in-law Dean Adams of Wisner.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marcella on April 30, 2019; son Doug; and a sister, Margaret Krienert.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the St. Joseph’s Capital Campaign Fund or Wisner Fire and Rescue.