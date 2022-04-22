George Kicken, Delores Kicken

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Delores G. “Dee” Kicken, 78, and George A. Kicken, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment with military honors for George Kicken by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
There will be no visitation, but a register book will be available to sign during regular business hours on Thursday and Friday, April 28-29, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Brown County Hospital, the Brown County Ambulance Association or the Raven Fire Department.
Delores Kicken died Nov. 27, 2021, in Lincoln. George Kicken died Nov. 27, 2020, in Kearney.