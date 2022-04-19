 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel
conditions due to crosswinds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

George Kamas

AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.

George Kamas died Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

Alzheimer’s research or to St. Pius X Catholic Church are among organizations suggested for donation.

John Oltmer Sr.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Vernal Wilbeck

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

David Bauer

VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Verdigre.

Dorothy Van Brocklin

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Beulah Saul

SANTEE — Services for Beulah Saul, 58, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Redwing Thomas will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

Linda James

OAKDALE — Services for Linda James, 74, Oakdale, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin.

Lawrence Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Nielsen, 82, Crofton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lawrence Nielsen died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.

Marvin Nelson

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Marvin D. Nelson 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.

Karen Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. Karen Peters died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

