AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
George Kamas died Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
Alzheimer’s research or to St. Pius X Catholic Church are among organizations suggested for donation.