BATTLE CREEK — Services for George E. “Gene” Humphrey, 75, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Revs. B.J. Fouts and Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 75 of Battle Creek and U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Battle Creek.
George Humphrey died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements