BATTLE CREEK — Services for George E. “Gene” Humphrey, 75, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Revs. B.J. Fouts and Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 75 of Battle Creek and U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Battle Creek.

George Humphrey died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1946-2022

Gene was born on Aug. 4, 1946, in Tilden to George and Eula (Halsey) Humphrey. Gene attended grade school at a rural country school near Meadow Grove, graduating from Meadow Grove High School in 1964.

Shortly after high school, Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Feb. 15, 1966, to Feb. 5, 1968. After his return home from the military, Gene moved to Battle Creek in 1969.

Gene married Kathleen “Kathy” Tegeler on June 8, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Gene was a hard-working individual who learned the trade of being a construction contractor, mainly specializing in concrete work.

Gene always had a smile on his face and a willingness to chat with anyone.

Gene was an avid supporter of the Battle Creek Ball Association and Battle Creek athletics for many years. He seldom missed an activity or sporting event that his granddaughters participated in. Coming from a large family, Gene felt it was of great importance to spend time with family.

Survivors include his spouse, Kathy Humphrey of Battle Creek; children Amy (Preston) Boeh of Battle Creek, Travis (Mandy) Humphrey of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Sophie and Tylar; and siblings Joyce Albers of Norfolk, Walter (Linda Hundt) Humphrey of Norfolk, Barbara (Mike) Hoover of Norfolk, John (Mary) Humphrey of Meadow Grove, Larry Humphrey of Meadow Grove, Kay (Dan) Anderson of Norfolk, Donna (Terry) Bayne of Norfolk, Roger Humphrey of Norfolk and Norma Humphrey of Norfolk.

Gene was preceded in death by parents George and Eula; brother Ed; sisters Evelyn Cessna, Betty Bower and Linda Humphrey; and twin granddaughters in infancy, Quinn and Syndey Boeh.

Casketbearers will be Mitch Hansmann, Nick Humphrey, Mick Bayne, Tyler Bayne, Chad Tegeler, Zach Humphrey, Jacob Humphrey and Brad Humphrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

