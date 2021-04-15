LAUREL — Services for George Hinricks, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Private burial for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
ELGIN — Services for George F. Sprout, 92, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in rural Elgin. The Rev. Rebecca McNeil will officiate with burial in the Park Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post …
MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty J. Schumacher, 94, Wausa, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.