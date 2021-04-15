You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Hinricks

LAUREL — Services for George Hinricks, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Waterhouse

Barbara Waterhouse

NORFOLK — Private burial for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

George Sprout

George Sprout

ELGIN — Services for George F. Sprout, 92, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in rural Elgin. The Rev. Rebecca McNeil will officiate with burial in the Park Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post …

Betty Makelin

Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

Betty Schumacher

Betty Schumacher

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty J. Schumacher, 94, Wausa, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

Francis Keil

Francis Keil

NORFOLK — Services for Francis J. Keil, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Vincent Lewis

Vincent Lewis

NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Geraldine Eggers

Geraldine Eggers

WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

George Hinricks

George Hinricks

LAUREL — Services for George Hinricks, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Elaine Kluthe

Elaine Kluthe

CLARKSON — Services for Elaine Kluthe, 74, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara