George Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

ATKINSON — Services for Mildred L. Swim, 84, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery north of Newport.

NORFOLK — Patricia A. Whitt, 76, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held.

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for James A. “Jim” Hansen, 86, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84.

LAUREL — Services for Melvin “Mel” Bottger, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Military rites will be conducted at the Laurel Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Private burial for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

ELGIN — Services for George F. Sprout, 92, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in rural Elgin. The Rev. Rebecca McNeil will officiate with burial in the Park Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post …

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty J. Schumacher, 94, Wausa, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

