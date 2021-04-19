George Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for George W. Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and Laurel VFW Post 4504.
He died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1930-2021
George was born on June 19, 1930, in Laurel, to William and Lillie (Jones) Hinrichs. He grew up on a farm outside of Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School in 1949.
After high school, George was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars for his service.
On July 23, 1952, while he was still in the service, George married Audrey Cunningham. During his time overseas, George was reported missing in action. The U.S. Army was able to locate him, and he was honorably discharged after the Korean War.
After returning from Korea, George farmed northwest of Laurel until he moved to their current home just north of Laurel and, while not engaged in farming, he remained a farmer at heart for the rest of his life, helping other farmers when he could.
George was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Laurel V.F.W. during his later years, and he was part of a card group with the neighbors.
George had a passion for farming. It was not only his livelihood but also his entertainment. He loved children, enjoyed woodworking and especially enjoyed making Adirondack chairs, which he generously gave to friends and family.
George also loved coffee and getting together with his coffee groups at Rath’s and the Corner Mart. Another passion of his was putting up the outdoor Christmas display every year. George had a strong heart was always kind to those he met. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
George is survived by his spouse, Audrey of Laurel; three daughters, Pam Hinrichs (William Starks) of Seattle, Wash., and their children, Sam and Madison of California; Michell Hinrichs of Omaha and Mitzi Hinrichs (Bob Merry) of Seattle; a brother; two sisters; and many dear friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillie, four sisters and one brother.
The family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon at the church following the service.