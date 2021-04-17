LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Private burial will take place prior to the service in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel VFW Post 4504.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday an hour prior to the service.
He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.