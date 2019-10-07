You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

George Heusinger

NORFOLK — Services for the Rev. Dr. George W. Heusinger, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate services. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Norfolk.

He died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Nelson

Phyllis Nelson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Phyllis M. Nelson, 90, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Marvin Ellyson

SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Marvin D. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. The Rev. Martha Anderson will officiate with inurnment in the Laurel Cemetery. Military rites by the Laurel VFW will be at a later date.

Ernest Marvin

BASSETT — Memorial services for Ernest L. Marvin, 76, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. He died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the West Holt Memorial Hospital in Atkinson.

Colleen Parker

NORFOLK — Private services for Colleen F. “KoKo” Parker, 79, Norfolk, will be at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

LaVetta Kesting

PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Premier Estates of Pierce in Norfolk.

Maurice Henn

PETERSBURG — Services for Maurice F. “Morrie” Henn, 85, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post…

Janet Pierce

Janet Pierce

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Janet Pierce, 72, Norfolk, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Bulldog’s Sports Lounge in Creighton.

Jerry Putman

Jerry Putman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry A. Putman, 53, Palantine, Ill., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the…

George Heusinger

NORFOLK — Services for the Rev. Dr. George W. Heusinger, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate services. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns