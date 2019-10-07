George Heusinger

NORFOLK — Services for the Rev. Dr. George W. Heusinger, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate services. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.