George Garhart

NORFOLK — George H. Garhart, 71, Norfolk, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private services for William “John” Jensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, South Sioux City, formerly of Cedar County, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony S. Bear, 45, of Meadow Grove are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Viola Kaser, 96, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.