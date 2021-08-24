NORFOLK — Services for George Fritz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Fritz died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
In other news
PLAINVIEW — Services for Bruce Schlote, 68, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
STANTON — Services for Nancy Scott, 76, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Stanton Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Heerman officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for longtime Norfolk banker Frederick E. “Fred” Otten, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon.
COLERIDGE — Services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Meyer died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
RAEVILLE — Services for Reola F. Pelster, 95, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ORCHARD — Graveside services for Mona and Larry Mattern will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for George Fritz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Fritz died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
SANTEE — Services for Thomas Estes, 66, Pagosa Springs, Colo., were set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs was to officiate with burial in Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.
WAYNE — Services for Doris E. Claussen, 89, Carroll, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.