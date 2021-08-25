George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.
Fritz died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.