George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.

Fritz died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

George Fritz

George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

