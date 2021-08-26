George Fritz

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
1937-2021
George Anthony Fritz peacefully passed away to his heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
George was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Elgin to William Raymond and Eva Magdalene (Gregor) Fritz. In 1955, George and two brothers opened Northwest Electric in O’Neill.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1958, where he received formal training as an electrician and was honorably discharged in 1960. He then returned to the business.
George married Bonnie Lee Howard on April 8, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The couple was blessed with four children. The family moved to Norfolk in the fall of 1966, where the business was expanded.
George retired from the family business in July 2020 after 65 years of above-and-beyond-committed service to his customers.
He enjoyed fishing; playing shuffleboard, games and cards; four-wheeling trips; traveling; and visiting friends and family. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
George was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart/St Mary’s Catholic Church, ushering at Mass and volunteering his time and talent to many church and school events. He was also a member of the VFW.
He is survived by his spouse, Bonnie Fritz of Norfolk; children Dee (Grant) Broadwell of Tucson, Ariz., Sandy (Larry) Spence of Norfolk, Randy Fritz of Norfolk and Lisa Fritz of Norfolk; grandchildren Trevor Spence of Omaha and Colby Spence of Kearney; sisters Sister Eva Fritz of Omaha and Alice Stodola of Norfolk; his sisters-in-law, Nadine Fritz of Montana, Loreen Fritz of Norfolk and Candy Fritz of Osmond,;and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and spouses William (Mary Lou), Francis (Mildred), Donald, Joseph and James; and brother-in-law Don Stodola.
Lunch will follow the burial. The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.