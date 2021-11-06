You have permission to edit this article.
George Feilmeier

HARTINGTON — Services for George H. Feilmeier, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. George Feilmeier died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

In other news

Rolland Fister

Rolland Fister

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Rolland L. Fister, 84, Norfolk, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. No burial is planned at this time.

Duane Shald

Duane Shald

STUART — Services for Duane Shald, 69, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Keith Eggen

Keith Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned. Keith Eggen died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Karen Veach

Karen Veach

Memorial services for Karen A. Veach, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo.

Michelle Langenberg Sanne

Michelle Langenberg Sanne

NORFOLK — Services for Michelle B. Langenberg Sanne, 55, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Peace Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Shirley Wagner

Shirley Wagner

CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Metha Doescher

Metha Doescher

O’NEILL — Graveside services for Metha Doescher, 87, O’Neill, will be at the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Judy Rohrich

Judy Rohrich

NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

