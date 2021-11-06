HARTINGTON — Services for George H. Feilmeier, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. George Feilmeier died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Rolland L. Fister, 84, Norfolk, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. No burial is planned at this time.
HARTINGTON — Services for George H. Feilmeier, 93, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. George Feilmeier died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
STUART — Services for Duane Shald, 69, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned. Keith Eggen died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Karen A. Veach, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo.
NORFOLK — Services for Michelle B. Langenberg Sanne, 55, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Peace Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Graveside services for Metha Doescher, 87, O’Neill, will be at the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.