SPENCER — Services for George Courtney, 85, of Lynch will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
O’NEILL — Services for Gilbert Gramberg, 91, of Livermore, Colo., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
WEST POINT — Services for Kenneth O. Schoch, 75, of Bancroft are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale J. Reznicek, 86, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Memorial services for Earl E. Gates, 90, formerly of Norfolk, will take place in early January in Nebraska. His wishes were to be cremated.
BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for Harry Sage Jr., 83, of Bloomfield will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate.
NELIGH — A celebration of life service for Gale S. Starkey, 72, of Oakdale will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the American Legion Post 172 in Neligh with Tim Springer officiating. Graveside service with military rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale. Sto…
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Kathol, 67 of Hartington are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
WISNER — Private family memorial services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, of Stanton will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
