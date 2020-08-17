You have permission to edit this article.
George Brockhaus

HUMPHREY — Services for George Brockhaus, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2020

George was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Humphrey, to Bernard and Theresa (Wemhoff) Brockhaus. He graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1946.

On Dec. 14, 1950, George entered the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Overseas Bar. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 11, 1952.

He returned to Humphrey and began his farming career of soybeans and corn.

On Sept. 9, 1961, George was united in marriage to Elizabeth Stalp in West Point.

He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He enjoyed farming, golfing, reading, spending time with his grandkids and building metal projects.

George is survived by his son, Patrick (Denise) Brockhaus of Humphrey; a daughter, Janet Blum of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his granddaughters, Breanna (Clinton) Gardels of Wilcox, Jessica Blum of Omaha, Christa (Jake) Brown of Central City; his grandsons, James (Ashlen) Brockhaus of Humphrey, Kyle Brockhaus of Lincoln; his great-grandson, Rowan Gardels of Wilcox; his brothers, Donald (Mary) Brockhaus of Columbus and Eugene (Ann) Brockhaus of Novi, Mich.; his sisters, Kathleen Lynch of Country Club Hills, Ill., and RoseMary (Larry) Pelter of Davis, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Marlene (Ken) Ebel of Columbus.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Theresa Brockhaus; his spouse, Elizabeth Brockhaus; his grandson, Jacob Blum; his brothers, Jerome (Jean) Brockhaus and Paul Brockhaus; his sisters, Lorraine (Joe) Zach and Doretta (Ken) Mytron; and a brother-in-law, Jim Lynch.

The funeral service and graveside service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family or donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

