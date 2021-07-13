George Bixenmann Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for George A. Bixenmann Jr., 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
1944-2021
George A. Bixenmann Jr. was born March 8, 1944, in Grand Island to George Sr. and Flora Jean (Johnson) Bixenmann. He graduated from Monterey, Calif., High School in 1962 and received his bachelor’s degree in education at Wayne State College in 1967.
He married Judy Coufal on June 18, 1966, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. George retired from NPPD after working there for over 29 years.
Some of his hobbies included painting and playing cards. He also enjoyed singing with his spouse, Judy, in a group they called “Just For Fun” for 15 years; this group also traveled around and sang at local nursing homes. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, Perpetual Adoration and the Bound for Glory Choir.
Survivors include his spouse, Judy Bixenmann of Norfolk; daughter Lisa (Nick) Daniel of Sunnyside, Wash.; sons Garrett (Nichole) Bixenmann of Columbus, Brett (Dana) Bixenmann of Plano, Texas, Scott (Staci) Bixenmann of Malcolm, Matt (Melissa) of Norfolk; daughter Mary (Kyle) Schanbacher of Newton, Kan.; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four stepgrandsons.
Siblings include his brothers, Charles (Peg) Bixenmann of Lincoln and Richard (Connie) Bixenmann of Urbandale, Iowa, and sisters Debra Atkinson of Sun City, Ariz., Chris Bixenmann of Columbus, Rebecca (Doug) Behle of Columbus, and Beth (Mike) Hoeft of Columbus, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Flora Jean, and his grandparents.
Music will be provided by organist Mary Bruckner, soloist Kirk Morgan and the Bound For Glory Choir.
Casketbearers will be Gary Faist, Mike Tibbles, Bob Chilcoat, Mark Lammli, Brooke Bixenmann, Kyle Schanbacher, John Koziol, Doug Behle and Nick Behle.
Honorary casketbearers will be Nick Daniel, Tarrin Daniel, Mike Hoeft, Derek Willis, Nikki Sanders and Don Peterson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.