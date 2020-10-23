George Belitz Jr.

OMAHA — Services for George V. Belitz Jr., 85, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J. St., in Omaha. Burial with military rites will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Korisko Larkin Chapel in Omaha with a 7 p.m. funeral service. CDC guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
1935-2020
Born April 20, 1935, George V. Belitz Jr. was preceded in death by his spouse, Barbara.
Survivors include his children, G. Victor Belitz III, Timothy E. Belitz (Lisa Gallu), Daniel J. Belitz (Jenny), Janna M. Pennington (Bud Brammer) and Matthew K. Belitz (Angie); dear friend, Barbara Kingston; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the vigil and Mass, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click the “Stream Funeral Service” button.