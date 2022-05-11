 Skip to main content
George Allen

CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Kay Lynn Classen

BASSETT — Kay Lynn Classen, 48, Newport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the CHI Health-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Steve Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lorna Warnke

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.

Gideon Johnson

BUTTE — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Alice Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

