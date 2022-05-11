CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
BASSETT — Kay Lynn Classen, 48, Newport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the CHI Health-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
BUTTE — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.