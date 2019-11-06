Genevieve White

MADISON — Memorial services for Genevieve C. White, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
Visitation with family will begin Saturday an hour prior to service at the church.
She died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2019
As a last unselfish act, Genevieve donated her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board to further medical education.
Genevieve Carrol was born May 7, 1927, to her parents, George and Anna (Bryant) Dorr. She graduated valedictorian from Madison High School in 1944. Then, she obtained her teacher’s certificate from Wayne State College. She taught at a country school in Stanton County prior to her marriage.
On June 26, 1949, Genevieve married Frank N. White in Madison. The couple spent 53 years together and raised their family on a farm northeast of town.
Genevieve was a practical farm wife and mother who always put her concern for others above her own needs. She helped her husband on the farm. She loved listening to the radio, reading and doing puzzles. Genevieve enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two great-grandsons.
Genevieve is survived by her sons, Gary (Linda) White of Hamburg, Iowa, and Glen (Sheryl) White of Madison; grandchildren Dale (Charlene) White, Melissa White and John White; great-grandsons Dominic and Anthony White; and niece Anita (Harlow) Dover.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, spouse; and sisters Helen Mauer and Lucille Scow.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.