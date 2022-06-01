Private services and a celebration of life for Genevieve “Jenny” Mossman, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2022
Genevieve Mossman, 92, known to most as “Jenny” or “Grandma Jenny,” passed away peacefully at home near Norfolk on Friday, May 27, 2022, attended by her son and family members.
Jenny was born Jan. 30, 1930, to Ernest and Ella Brunckhorst and spent most of her youth on a ranch at Inman. Jenny had four sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Brunckhorst, Audrey Hansen and Faye Smith, and brothers Marvin and John Brunckhorst. Jenny is survived by a sister, Bertha Colman.
In 1950, Jenny married Max Mossman from Inman, who preceded her in death in 1980.
Jenny and Max had four children: Polly (Rance, deceased) Timperley of Norfolk, Ruby (Jack) Frost of Norfolk, Phil (Robin) Mossman of Monument, Colo., and Kelly (Brenda) Mossman of Grand, Island. Grandma Jenny was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by them all, and she both enjoyed and loved them all very much. One great-granddaughter, Annika Marie Meisner, preceded Jenny’s passing. She was loved by nieces, nephews, and many others, who also learned so much from this great lady. To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement.
Jenny graduated from Inman Consolidated High School in Inman. She became a licensed beautician and had a shop in her home in Lyons. Additionally, Jenny operated a day care out of her home in Norfolk, becoming loved as “Grandma Jenny” by the many children for whom she cared.
Jenny was an excellent gardener and cook. She put lots of love into growing, canning, and preparing food for her family and friends. She was a skilled seamstress, talented quilter and the master of needlework. She was an accomplished artist, painter and crafter making many wonderful things for others. Jenny could work with wood, hang wallpaper, paint and even shingled their house in Lyons. Through the years, she patiently taught many family members those skills.
Jenny was a remarkable woman who treated everyone with respect, always put others before herself and never said an unkind word about anyone. She enjoyed her family, going on many adventures, trying new things, ice fishing with her children and grandchildren, camping, traveling and the county fair.
Jenny will be greatly missed by the many that loved her and remembered frequently as loved ones use the skills and lessons learned from this amazing lady and cherish the wonderful times shared.
Condolences may be sent to Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk or to any of her four children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the organization of your choice in Jenny’s name.