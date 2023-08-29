NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Genevieve Hodge died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jerry Jensen, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 …
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans …
NORFOLK — Visitation for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” Webb, 58, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.
NORFOLK — Services for longtime area physician, Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…