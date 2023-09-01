 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Genevieve Hodge died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

———

Genevieve Ann Hodge was born July 15, 1925, to Herman and Hubertina (Smith) Becker in Haxtun, Colo. The family moved to Cedar Rapids to farm and Genevieve graduated from Cedar Rapids High School. After graduation, she went to work in the bomb factory in Grand Island, making bombs for the military during World War II.

While working at the bomb factory in 1944, Genevieve met and married Voyle F. Hodge, who was stationed in Grand Island at the time. After Voyle shipped out, Genevieve moved to Norfolk waiting for his return.

Genevieve and Voyle were blessed with five children. After the children left home, she worked at Dale Electronics for several years and later had other jobs to keep her busy.

Genevieve really enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, reading and golfing, and she was a delight to be around.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Jim) Kelly of Chanhassen, Minn., Ron (Cheryl) Hodge of Lincoln, Duane (Vicki) Hodge of Ashland, Dennis (Kathy) Hodge of Lincoln and Larry (Jane) Hodge of Cherokee Village, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Voyle; daughter Lisa Marie; granddaughter Sarah Lee Hodge; three brothers; and four sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.

