Genevieve Hass

WEST POINT — Services for Genevieve C. Hass, 90, of West Point will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Private family interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Beemer.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Masks are required. Seating will be socially distanced by households. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.