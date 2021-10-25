You have permission to edit this article.
Genelle Trowbridge

O’NEILL — A celebration of life for Genelle L. Trowbridge, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Faith Community Church in O’Neill. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service. She requested that her body be donated to science. No burial is planned.

Genelle Trowbridge died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at The Meadows Senior Living in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Ardith Svitak

HOWELLS — Service for Ardith J. Svitak, 63, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Bill Schlautmann will officiate. Burial will be in St. Henry’s Cemetery in rural Howells.

Vicky Paul

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

Darin Koepke

PIERCE — Services for Darin L. Koepke, 53, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate with burial in Zion East Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.

Kenneth Kardell

CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.

Donnavan Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate.

Stan Clifton

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Stan Clifton, 79, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Orchard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

