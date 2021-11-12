NORFOLK — Services for Gene F. Weible, 68, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Gene Weible died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
NORFOLK — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Himburg, 45, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, of Bassett will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Inurnment will follow in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
LAUREL — Services for Kathleen A. Garvin, 76, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Dixon.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Nat…
NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.
Phyllis Ann (Koch) McArdle, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln on Nov. 7, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Madison County, to Louis and Pauline (Dittberner) Koch, and was raised with sister, Shirley, in a country farmhouse where they enjoyed playing with the farm animals, …
CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Ve…
NORFOLK — Services for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Joe Beaty died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.