NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gene F. Weible, 68, will be at a later date.
Gene Weible died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1953-2021
Gene Fredrick Weible was born May 30, 1953, in Burke, S.D., to Edward and Arlene (Smith) Weible. He was a graduate of Winside High School. For most of his adult life, he worked for Clark Brothers Transfer (eventually Saia LTL Freight).
Gene is survived by his children, Crystal (Bob Taylor) Weible of Norfolk, Edward Weible of Norfolk, Jenny Moore of Wayne and Gene Weible II of Hoskins; brothers Dennis (Jody) Weible of Mead and Larry Weible of Winside; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Diana Bedel; and two granddaughters, Harper and Kora.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.