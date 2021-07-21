Services for Gene R. Nurnberg, 83, Greensburg, Ky., were June 3 at the Greasy Creek Baptist Church in Greensburg. Wilburn Bonta and Thomas Metcalf officiated. Burial was in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.
———
Gene Robert Nurnberg of Greensburg, Ky., son of the late Robert Nurnberg and Louise Apple Nurnberg, was born on Monday, April 11, 1938, in Hoskins and departed this life peacefully at his farm on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was 83 years, one month, and 17 days of age.
He graduated from Hoskins High School in 1955 and also graduated with a degree in engineering from the University of Nebraska, after which he began his career designing and overseeing the construction of Atlas Missile Silos. In fall of 1963, Gene began what would become a decades-long career working with NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He had leadership roles beginning early in the Apollo Program until its completion. He was chief shuttle flow manager for the Space Shuttle Program and was Space Shuttle Discovery’s manager for all 39 of its missions, beginning with its build at the factory in Palmdale, Calif.
Gene Nurnberg was a significant contributor to NASA’s manned space programs until his retirement in fall of 2009. Having been awarded multiple public service medals from NASA, he was highly respected and recognized throughout the manned space community, and his contributions were significant to success at every level. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Greasy Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Judith Lorene Lobb Nurnberg of Greensburg, having united in marriage on Oct. 13, 1979. Other survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Dean and Michelle Nurnberg of Georgia; two daughters and son-in-law, Michelle and William Middleton of Georgia and Kara Leigh Freck of Florida; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Pendergraft of Missouri; and a brother, Dale Nurnberg of Nebraska.
Gene also was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tonya Carlson.