Gene Lavender

Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.
1928-2023
Gene Lawrence Lavender joined his heavenly family on Feb. 23, 2023.
Gene was the rock of the family, whose influence extended well beyond his immediate family. He was a lifelong educational administrator serving in several school districts in various states, including in Norfolk.
He loved to golf, tell stories, garden, fish with his grandchildren, smoke cigars and travel with his spouse. Time spent with his children at the horse races was his most recent favorite past time.
He is survived by four children, Ann James, Ruth (Brian) Stone, Jane (Jeff) McDaniel and David (Hoa) Lavender; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joyce; and his brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association, 1098 Greene Road, Minden, La., 71055.