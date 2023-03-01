 Skip to main content
Gene Lavender

Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.

1928-2023

Gene Lawrence Lavender joined his heavenly family on Feb. 23, 2023.

Gene was the rock of the family, whose influence extended well beyond his immediate family. He was a lifelong educational administrator serving in several school districts in various states, including in Norfolk.

He loved to golf, tell stories, garden, fish with his grandchildren, smoke cigars and travel with his spouse. Time spent with his children at the horse races was his most recent favorite past time.

He is survived by four children, Ann James, Ruth (Brian) Stone, Jane (Jeff) McDaniel and David (Hoa) Lavender; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joyce; and his brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association, 1098 Greene Road, Minden, La., 71055.

In other news

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE  — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Paul Goetsch

STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Marcia Stanley

Marcia L. Stanley died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk after a seven-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

William Wondercheck

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Martin Wagner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Martin P. “Marty” Wagner, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Jodi Waugh

HASTINGS — Jodi K. Waugh, 50, of Hastings died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Aaron Anderson

PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

