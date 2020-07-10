NORFOLK — Services for Raymond E. “Gene” Kincanon, 92, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Masks are requested. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.
Memorials have been established with First United Methodist Church of Norfolk and the Rock County Educational Foundation Scholarship fund.
He died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Norfolk.
1927-2020
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Kincanon was born Oct. 30, 1927, near Albion, to Grace (Field) and Ray Homer Kincanon. Most of his childhood was spent growing up with his maternal grandparents on rural farm properties west of Albion. He attended primary school at the rural district Maple Hill 40 in Boone County and graduated from Albion High School in 1944 at age 16. He was a voracious reader throughout his childhood and actively came to love science and history in high school, interests that stayed with him through the entirety of his life.
Gene spent a semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before enlisting in the Navy in July 1945. After basic training, he spent time serving on the West Coast as a yeoman before contracting rheumatic fever. After a stay in a naval hospital in Southern California, he was medically discharged from the Navy and returned to UNL in fall of 1947. He attended school on the G.I. Bill and enrolled in the Teacher’s College with a science major and history minor.
Upon his graduation in 1950, he took a position as a science and American history teacher at Nelson High School in Nelson and embarked on a 40-year career as an educator and administrator in public schools in Nebraska.
Over the years, he continued to focus on his own education, earning additional graduate degrees from UNL and spending several summers in the 1950s and 1960s pursuing continuing education through National Science Foundation Scholarships to many universities in the Midwest. He was a gifted and highly respected educator and actively served his professional community through Phi Delta Kappa, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Nebraska Schoolmasters Club.
Gene married Mary Ellen Rouse in Nelson on June 6, 1954, and they moved as a young family to Bassett in 1957, where he took on the role of principal at Rock County High School. In 1963, he moved in the position of superintendent and stayed in that role for the next 21 years. He and his family moved to Norfolk in 1984, where he took a position back in the classroom as an Earth science teacher at Norfolk Junior High School. He retired from teaching in 1990.
He was very committed to community and service, including 65 years as a member of the Masonic lodge (and Shriner’s Clubs in Bassett and Norfolk) and lengthy years of membership in the Bassett Lions Club, American Legion and the Norfolk Kiwanis Club.
He also was a man of deep faith and was an active member of Bassett United Methodist Church and the Norfolk First United Methodist Church during his time in those respective communities.
Gene was equally committed to the work-life balance provided by his hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, photography, astronomy, golfing, birdwatching, rock and mineral polishing and fossil hunting and collecting, anything that got him out in creation.
He was a member of Lueshen’s Birders and the Northeast Nebraska Rock and Mineral Society and a regular visitor to the Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park in Royal. He worked out at the YMCA three times a week and golfed regularly at Fair Play Public Golf Course well into his 90th year.
He rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy and could have been the finest player never to appear on the show, as evidenced by his frequent trivia contest wins at Kiwanis Club meetings.
Despite his quiet demeanor, Gene endeared himself to many colleagues and friends over the years and will be remembered for his calming and consistent presence and his humble leadership and service.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and his spouse and is survived by his four children, Kathi (Gale) Lueth of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Kent (Nancy) Kincanon of Grand Island, Kurt (Jo) Kincanon of Lafayette, Ind., and Kerry (Janeanne) Kincanon of Monmouth, Ore.; eight granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; a half-sister, Lynne (Michael) Redden of Sioux City; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard (Sharon) Rouse of Olympia, Wash., and Carole Rouse of Estes Park, Colo.
The service will be streamed at facebook.com/ Norfolk1stUnitedMethodistChurch/live for those who wish to join virtually.