WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kim D. Pike, 54, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Warren W. Monson Jr., 82, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
ATKINSON — Services for Frederick C. Dunn, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by Atkinson American Legion Post 86.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Miriam P. Carr, 102, Omaha, formerly of Springview and Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Springview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra Schroeder, 53, of Norfolk will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Memorial visitation for John Kerby, 65, Wisner, will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
RANDOLPH — Services for Gary D. Umberger, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.