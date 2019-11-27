WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2019
Gene Johnson, son of Aldor and Myrtle (Lindberg) Johnson, was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Wausa. They farmed northeast of Wausa and later on a farm located southwest of Wausa. He attended Fairview School for eight years and graduated from Wausa High School in 1944.
He lived his entire life in Wausa, working at a TV, appliance and gift shop owned and operated by W.I. Thoms, and later for Commercial State Bank. He retired as vice president and cashier in 1997 after 42½ years of exemplary service. He served on the bank’s board of directors until his death.
Gene was passionate about his community of Wausa. He served on several boards, including the Lincoln Township Library, Woodlawn Cemetery and Community Foundation.
He was active in the Thabor Lutheran Church all his life. Gene served several terms on the church council, was the Sunday school superintendent and taught Sunday school and confirmation classes for several years. He was also a hospice volunteer and mentored students for Wausa’s TeamMates program.
Because of his service to his community, Gene was honored by receiving the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award and Wausa’s Outstanding Citizen Award at the LaVitsef celebration in Norfolk in 1985.
On Sept. 7, 1996, after many years as a bachelor, Gene married Beverly Enquist. That day, he not only gained a spouse, but also three children, nine grandchildren, and he now has six great-grandchildren.
Gene and Beverly also had two adopted grandchildren, Mary and Ruth Johnson. During their years of marriage, Gene and Beverly enjoyed traveling in Europe, Africa and the United States. They also enjoyed entertaining visitors in their home. They were both excellent cooks and enjoyed sharing their passion for cooking with everyone. Beverly passed away Feb. 20, 2013.
Gene passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He will be remembered and missed by his family, friends and community. Gene affected everyone he met with his optimism and loving personality. He gave and gave and gave and expected nothing in return. Gene mentored us all.