Gene Fredrickson

Gene L. "Swede" Fredrickson, 88, Wayne
He died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Wayne.
1932-2021
Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Hoskins to William and Rose (Herbolsheimer) Fredrickson. He attended Wayne Prep and graduated in 1949, the youngest in his class. He worked for his dad at Fredrickson Oil until he joined the United States Army serving from Nov. 2, 1951, through Nov. 1, 1953, and then rejoined his dad at Fredrickson Oil. He lived his entire life in Wayne County, except for the years he served in the military.
On June 7, 1953, Swede married Shirley Jones at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. To this union, five children were born: Tamela, Susan, Roger, Ann and Thomas. He purchased Fredrickson Oil from his father, operating a petroleum and tire dealer business. In 2001, he retired and the couple moved into Wayne. Swede was a member of Grace Lutheran Church all of his life. He was a member of the Wayne American Legion for 67 years and a former member of the Wayne Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, Swede served on various boards including the Advisory Council B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, Wayne Industries, Villa Wayne, the Wayne Country Club, and was an active supporter of the Wayne County Fair.
Swede is survived by his children, Tamela “Tammy” Myers of O’Neill, Susan “Susie” (Bill) Mangiameli of Amarillo, Texas, Roger (Denise) Fredrickson of Wayne, Ann (Bill) Kinney of Wayne and Thomas “Tom” (Jennifer) Fredrickson of Omaha; a sister, Cleone Fredrickson of Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friend Dorothy Wert of Wayne.
Swede was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley on June 1, 2011; sister and brother-in-law Elaine (Clifford) Pinkelman; and parents-in-law Roscoe and Ella Jones.
Memorials may be directed to the Fredrickson family for later designation.