Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gene Fredrickson, Wayne

 Courtesy

WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be Monday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, with military rites. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne, and burial is in Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wayne. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral service.

He died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Wayne.

 1932-2021

 Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Hoskins to William and Rose (Herbolsheimer) Fredrickson. He attended Wayne Prep and graduated in 1949, the youngest in his class. He worked for his dad at Fredrickson Oil until he joined the United States Army serving from Nov. 2, 1951, through Nov. 1, 1953, and then rejoined his dad at Fredrickson Oil. He lived his entire life in Wayne County, except for the years he served in the military.

On June 7, 1953, Swede married Shirley Jones at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. To this union, five children were born: Tamela, Susan, Roger, Ann and Thomas. He purchased Fredrickson Oil from his father, operating a petroleum and tire dealer business. In 2001, he retired and the couple moved into Wayne. Swede was a member of Grace Lutheran Church all of his life. He was a member of the Wayne American Legion for 67 years and a former member of the Wayne Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, Swede served on various boards including the Advisory Council B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, Wayne Industries, Villa Wayne, the Wayne Country Club, and was an active supporter of the Wayne County Fair.

Swede is survived by his children, Tamela “Tammy” Myers of O’Neill, Susan “Susie” (Bill) Mangiameli of Amarillo, Texas, Roger (Denise) Fredrickson of Wayne, Ann (Bill) Kinney of Wayne and Thomas “Tom” (Jennifer) Fredrickson of Omaha; a sister, Cleone Fredrickson of Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friend Dorothy Wert of Wayne.

Swede was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley on June 1, 2011; sister and brother-in-law Elaine (Clifford) Pinkelman; and parents-in-law Roscoe and Ella Jones.

Memorials may be directed to the Fredrickson family for later designation.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara