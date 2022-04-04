NORFOLK — Services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.
OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.
NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.
WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Masonic rites and military honors will be conducted. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
RANDOLPH — Services for Susie Lange, 48, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
PIERCE — Graveside services for Sondra Mae (Popham) Herian will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Terry Norris, 66, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.