Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1929-2022

Gene was born on March 31, 1929, at Scribner to William and Edith (Hall) Ebel. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended Scribner Public Schools and graduated in 1947.

Upon graduation, Gene went to work full time for his father in the family-owned trucking business. He worked for him until being inducted into the service in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army and spent 15 months in the Korean War in the 2nd Infantry Division. After discharge, Gene and his brother, Bill, would form a partnership and take over the family trucking business, calling it Ebel Transfer. The Ebel brothers purchased and had the first bulk milk pickup truck ever in the state of Nebraska.

On April 25, 1954, Gene married Bernita M. Meyer. In 1962, the couple moved to Norfolk, where the Nebraska-Iowa Milk Association would build its first-ever large milk processing plant. Gene’s first position there was office manager. He was given the directive to get rid of canned milk and have all dairy farmers changed over to bulk milk sale. He was promoted to supervisor of member services, was active in the American Dairy Association of Nebraska, helped to implement the first-ever dairy producer check off for advertisement and promotion of milk in Northeast Nebraska.

In 1971, he started and implemented the first-ever Young Cooperators Program for the Central States Division of Mid-American Dairymen. In 1975, he was transferred to Omaha and was manager of member services for the central states division consisting of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and South Dakota. Later, he was promoted to director of operations and a few years later to manager of the Central States Division, including the same four-state region. He held this position until he retired in May 1994 and then moved back to Norfolk.

Gene was a member of St. John’s Church Norfolk, Scribner Volunteer Fireman, the Elks organization, Scribner Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Scribner Investor Club, Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association and American Dairy Association of Nebraska. He also served as president of Nebraska Institute of Dairy Technology, received Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from Aksarben, received the Native Son Award of Scribner, served on the advisory committee for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dairy Foods Division, was a lifetime member of Midstate’s Milk Haulers Association. He was so proud to be an avid Nebraska Husker season ticket holder during his lifetime.

Gene enjoyed golfing, fishing and hanging out with his coffee friends, but most of all, he cherished and loved his family dearly. His smile and love will be forever missed.

He is survived by his spouse, Bernita; two daughters, Cinda (Dan) Sanders and Cathy (Tom) Wilke; four grandchildren, Courtney Kenny, Dana (Dan) Nickeson, Chad Wilke and Amy Wilke; along with four great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Collin Kenny, Paisley Schwartz, Riley Wilke and Davaney Nickeson; one brother, Jim (Georgene) Ebel; sister-in-law JoAnn Ebel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith Ebel; two brothers, Bill Ebel and Vern Ebel; grandson Ryan Wilke; and his father- and mother-in-law, Alfred and Margaret Meyer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Paul Kahler

Paul Kahler

OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Scott Sabin

Scott Sabin

NORFOLK — Private services for Scott E. Sabin, Norfolk, 55, will be at a later date. Scott Sabin died Wednesday, March 30. 2022.

Ransom Roman

Ransom Roman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ransom G. “Rans” Roman, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.

Valdene Brabec

Valdene Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Valdene M. Brabec, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Catholic cemetery in Clarkson.

Dennis Hart

Dennis Hart

LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Kim Davis

Kim Davis

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Larry Yunker

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

LaVonne Pitzer

LaVonne Pitzer

OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Helene Stigge

Helene Stigge

WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

