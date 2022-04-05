NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.