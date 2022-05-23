 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gene Atwood

Gene Atwood

ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Gene Atwood died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home near Albion.

1935-2022

Gene Marion Atwood, son of Alfred and Minerva (Moore) Atwood, was born on May 28, 1935, on the Atwood family farm outside of Albion. Gene was born and died in the same room of the house in which he spent his entire life.

Gene attended elementary school at District 13 and graduated from Albion High School in 1953. As a youth, Gene was letterman in football and was a an officer in a number of high school organizations. He was also very active with the FFA and was awarded the state star farmer and American farmer awards.

On Sept. 26, 1954, Gene was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Dufoe, the love of his life, at the United Methodist Church in Albion.

On March 13, 1955, Gene was immersed in baptism at the Church of Christ in Albion. From the time of his baptism through the rest of his life, Gene was a member of the Church of Christ. He was very active as a teacher in the church, deacon, elder and song leader. Gene was a man of great faith.

While Gene was a lifelong farmer, he also worked at hog units around the area. This allowed him to meet and become friends with so many people that he might not otherwise have met. He always felt blessed for all that he had in life. Gene was a strong, tough man but was also very compassionate and caring. He truly loved his spouse and family with all of his heart.

Gene is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Atwood of Albion; four children, Joseph (Debra) Atwood of Bozeman, Mont., Cindy Hutchison of Stapleton, Marllys (James) Starkey of Beatrice and Paul (Leanne) Atwood of Albion; 10 grandchildren, Anita (Dave) Zwiener, David (Brie) Starkey, Derek (May) Hutchison, Dustin (dear friend Kym Billesbach) Starkey, Shane Atwood, Luke (Jenny) Starkey, Alex (Kara) Hutchison, Drew Hutchison, Shanel (fiancée Jordan Berry) Atwood and Jacob Atwood; nine great-grandchildren, Ben Zwiener, Joe Zwiener, Jace Starkey, Alex Starkey, Harper Starkey, Cash Starkey, Darlin Hutchison, Paulino Hutchison and Ella Hutchison; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lucian Atwood, Edna, Marge, Helen Wallack, Francis Coffman and Mary Qualset.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Wayne Mackeprang

Wayne Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

David Reeves

David Reeves

Services for Dvid A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Norfolk, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Mark Foltz

Mark Foltz

HUMPHREY — Services for Mark Foltz, 90, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans …

Henry Schmit

Henry Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Henry Schmit died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Gene Atwood

Gene Atwood

ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Deldina Holmgren

Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Mary Ellen Wiese

Mary Ellen Wiese

LINDSAY — Services for Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara