ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Gene Atwood died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home near Albion.
1935-2022
Gene Marion Atwood, son of Alfred and Minerva (Moore) Atwood, was born on May 28, 1935, on the Atwood family farm outside of Albion. Gene was born and died in the same room of the house in which he spent his entire life.
Gene attended elementary school at District 13 and graduated from Albion High School in 1953. As a youth, Gene was letterman in football and was a an officer in a number of high school organizations. He was also very active with the FFA and was awarded the state star farmer and American farmer awards.
On Sept. 26, 1954, Gene was united in marriage to Dorothy Jean Dufoe, the love of his life, at the United Methodist Church in Albion.
On March 13, 1955, Gene was immersed in baptism at the Church of Christ in Albion. From the time of his baptism through the rest of his life, Gene was a member of the Church of Christ. He was very active as a teacher in the church, deacon, elder and song leader. Gene was a man of great faith.
While Gene was a lifelong farmer, he also worked at hog units around the area. This allowed him to meet and become friends with so many people that he might not otherwise have met. He always felt blessed for all that he had in life. Gene was a strong, tough man but was also very compassionate and caring. He truly loved his spouse and family with all of his heart.
Gene is survived by his spouse, Dorothy Atwood of Albion; four children, Joseph (Debra) Atwood of Bozeman, Mont., Cindy Hutchison of Stapleton, Marllys (James) Starkey of Beatrice and Paul (Leanne) Atwood of Albion; 10 grandchildren, Anita (Dave) Zwiener, David (Brie) Starkey, Derek (May) Hutchison, Dustin (dear friend Kym Billesbach) Starkey, Shane Atwood, Luke (Jenny) Starkey, Alex (Kara) Hutchison, Drew Hutchison, Shanel (fiancée Jordan Berry) Atwood and Jacob Atwood; nine great-grandchildren, Ben Zwiener, Joe Zwiener, Jace Starkey, Alex Starkey, Harper Starkey, Cash Starkey, Darlin Hutchison, Paulino Hutchison and Ella Hutchison; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lucian Atwood, Edna, Marge, Helen Wallack, Francis Coffman and Mary Qualset.
Memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.