Gaylord Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord A. Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
He died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Brookdale in Wayne.
1931-2020
Gaylord Ardel Pflanz was born Jan. 26, 1931, at Belden, the son of Otto and Mary (Weis) Pflanz. He graduated from Belden High School in 1948.
On July 30, 1951, Gaylord married Pearlanna Marie O’Neill at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Belden. The couple made their home farming south of Belden for 48 years until they retired from farming in 1993. Pearlanna passed in 1999.
Gaylord remained on the Pflanz farm — a Pioneer Homestead — until 2016. He took great pride in his birthplace and maintaining the homeplace until moving to Wayne Brookdale Assisted Living.
Gaylord had a passion and love for music which he passed on to his nine children. He had a great wit about him with a nickname for everyone and sense of adventure.
Gaylord was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph and served many years as a cantor, taught C.C.D. to the seniors for many years, was a member of St. Frances de Chantal Knights of Columbus Council 5143 and served many years on the board for Cedarview Country Club in Laurel.
Surviving are his eight children, Danny Pflanz of St. Paul, Minn., Dennis Pflanz of Douglas, Wyo., Jean and Jeff Ward of San Diego, Calif., Bill and Cathy Pflanz of Lakeville, Minn., Tim and Lori Pflanz of Sioux Falls, S.D., Julie and Wayne Wattier of Omaha, Mari Pflanz of Tucson, Ariz., and John Pflanz of Wayne; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, Nancy Powers of Wayne.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Pearlanna Marie Pflanz in 1999; a son, David in 1998; and his siblings, Richard Pflanz, Violet Lange, Delores Frink and Roman Pflanz.
Music will be provided by organist LaRee Gubbels. Selections include “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Prayer of St. Francis” and special music by Pflanz family and “Tuxedo Junction.”
Pallbearers will be all of Gaylord’s children: Danny Pflanz, Dennis Pflanz, Jean Ward, Bill Pflanz, Tim Pflanz, Julie Wattier, Mari Pflanz and John Pflanz.
Because of the limited number of people allowed in the facility for visitation, guests are to wait at entry for admittance and to purposefully limit their time when they arrive.
A live webcast of the funeral will begin at about 10 a.m. Friday at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.