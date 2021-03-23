Gaylen Stevens

Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens was born in Norfolk on Dec. 20, 1952. He grew up in Winside and passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
Oscar joined the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged on Aug. 13, 1976. He lived in California until moving to Lebanon, Ore.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah; his parents, Guy and Dorothy Stevens; a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Patricia Miller and Donna Willis.
He is survived by his spouse, Nichole; daughter Angela Desmond (Nick Desmond) of Sweet Home, Ore.; son William Stevens (Sue) of California; brother Douglas Stevens; sisters Shirley Hughes, Beverly Sprieck, Sandra Powers, Jackie Trainer, Judith Enns and Marilyn Benck; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren Ava Desmond and Marcus (Boone) Desmond and Tianna Stevens; and stepchildren Samantha, Ashton and Lyric Aggas.
Burial will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are made by Lane Memorial Gardens of Eugene, Ore.