Gaylen Bierschenk

NORFOLK — Services for Gaylen E. Bierschenk, 72, Randolph, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644 in the parking lot of the chapel prior to departing for the Randolph City Cemetery in Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home in rural Randolph.
1948-2020
Gaylen Edward Bierschenk was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Randolph to Alfred “Short” Carl and Lorraine Mae (Hokamp) Bierschenk. He was baptized March 14, 1945, and confirmed in May 1962, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1966 and then served in the U.S. Air Force from Nov. 8, 1966, to Nov. 6, 1970. He earned an associate degree in auto mechanics at Northeast Community College in 1973.
He married Jean Huwaldt on May 15, 1971, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The couple lived in Pierce. They then moved to Norfolk for 14 years. Gaylen worked at Coca-Cola in Norfolk. Gaylen then worked for Dale Electronics for 24 years. The family moved to Randolph in June 1988. Gaylen later on worked at Helena Chemical and Porter Construction when he retired in 2013.
Gaylen enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, the family cow/calf operation, John Deere tractors, socializing, playing horse shoes and target shooting. Gaylen loved hunting, especially deer hunting with his family and friends over the years.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph and American Legion Post 16 and was a life member of VFW Post 1644.
Survivors include his spouse, Jean (Huwaldt) Bierschenk of Randolph; a daughter, Wendi (Blacey) Bennett of Pierce; five grandchildren, Seth, Grace, Keenan, Casen and Kinley; and sisters Kathy Snodgrass of Norfolk and Marsha (Jim) Louthan of Stanton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lorraine; a son, Shawn; his sisters, Colleen Weber and Cindy Goeschel-Pospisil; and brothers-in-law Lowell Weber, Bob Goeschel, Larry Pospisil and Bob Snodgrass.
The service will be streamed live on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Recorded hymns will be “On Eagle’s Wings,” “When I Get To Where I’m Going” and “Go Rest High On the Mountain.” Casketbearers will be Seth Valverde, Keenan Valverde, Dustin Louthan, Allan Louthan, Jake Goeschel and J.J. Snodgrass.
