CREIGHTON — Services for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gayle Neuhaus died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
In other news
WAYNE — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” Webb, 58, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gayle Neuhaus died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Orma Lang, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orma Lang died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Kay, 72, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Craig Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Norfolk Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Dohmen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.