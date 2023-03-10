NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Gayle Mrsny died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1934-2023
Gayle Margret Mrsny, daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Hansen) Palmer, was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Her family moved to Norfolk in 1942, and Gayle graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952.
On Dec. 31, 1954, Gayle was united in marriage to Herman Joseph Mrsny.
Herman was in the Navy, and they lived in several different places. Gayle and Herman retired in Bishop, Texas, in 1975, moved to Stanton in 1987 and finally back to Norfolk in 2007.
Gayle was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliary and served as commander of the American Disabled Veterans Auxiliary from 2001 until 2004.
Gayle is survived by three sons, Patrick (Ida) Mrsny of Norfolk, John (Michele) Mrsny of Norfolk and Michael (Sue) Mrsny of Chino Valley, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Alice Mrsny.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Herman; four sisters; one brother; and two sons, Joseph and a baby boy.