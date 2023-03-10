 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gayle Mrsny

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Gayle Mrsny died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1934-2023

Gayle Margret Mrsny, daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Hansen) Palmer, was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Her family moved to Norfolk in 1942, and Gayle graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952.

On Dec. 31, 1954, Gayle was united in marriage to Herman Joseph Mrsny.

Herman was in the Navy, and they lived in several different places. Gayle and Herman retired in Bishop, Texas, in 1975, moved to Stanton in 1987 and finally back to Norfolk in 2007.

Gayle was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliary and served as commander of the American Disabled Veterans Auxiliary from 2001 until 2004.

Gayle is survived by three sons, Patrick (Ida) Mrsny of Norfolk, John (Michele) Mrsny of Norfolk and Michael (Sue) Mrsny of Chino Valley, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Alice Mrsny.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Herman; four sisters; one brother; and two sons, Joseph and a baby boy.

Tags

In other news

Donald Effle

Donald Effle

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Effle, 80, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Frances Hipke

Frances Hipke

O’NEILL —  Services for Frances Hipke, 70, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.

Delray Coffman

Delray Coffman

SANTEE — Services for Delray Coffman, 54, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate.

Oda Schneider

Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. (Preister) Schneider, 71, Palmetto, Fla., formerly of the Lindsay area, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after having heart surgery. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Elsie Lauer

Elsie Lauer

HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

Mary Rose Pinkelman

BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Elma Bart

Elma Bart

HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Gary DeBlauw

Gary DeBlauw

CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara