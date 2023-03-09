NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Gayle Mrsny died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth R. Krupicka, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., in Lincoln.
LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
SPENCER — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Georgia Dopheide died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with private burial in National Cemetery in Spencer. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is …
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
COLUMBUS — Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, Columbus, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
HARTINGTON — Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.2
HARTINGTON — Services for Todd L. Wiebelhaus, 61, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
