Gayle Hurlbert-Morin

LINCOLN — Services for Gayle (Wolfgram) Hurlbert-Morin, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Cemetery in Madison at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. Friday at Butherus-Maser-Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
1936-2021
The funeral home will attempt to livestream the services at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. We will repost a recording to our website several hours after the service.
Gayle (nee Wolfgram) Hurlbert-Morin passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at Woodlands at Hillcrest. Born in Madison on Sept. 1, 1936, to Edward and Rosella Wolfgram, Gayle graduated Madison High School in 1954. She began college at Wayne State College, earning a two-year provisional teaching certificate and beginning her career with classroom teaching positions at Pierce and in a one-room school house outside Madison.
In 1958, she moved to Lincoln to complete her degree and accepted a teaching position at Arnold Elementary. She also completed two advanced degrees and accepted administrative positions at Riley Elementary and at central office in personnel as elementary supervisor with duties of hiring and recruiting of candidates.
Finally, Gayle completed a 42-year career, retiring as principal of Morley Elementary in 2000.
While in Lincoln, Gayle met and married Jim Hurlbert in 1960. Some years following his passing in 1998, she met and married T.R. Morin, who died in 2013.
A devout and lifelong Catholic, Gayle gave years of service to the parish of St. Joseph, serving on numerous boards, singing in the choir and teaching classes. She belonged to countless professional and religious organizations, including Phi Delta Kappa, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the Legion of Mary. She was an avid collector of antiques, especially clocks, enjoyed every Husker game, the Cubs and a good foursome of bridge.
Left to cherish Gayle’s memory are her siblings and spouses: Ron Wolfgram of Madison, Alice Merrill-Nelson and Gale of Canby, Ore., Margaret Beaudette of Norfolk, Dick and Joyce Wolfgram of Norfolk; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, all who adored her for her kindness, wit, sense of humor and keen observations of life in all its wonders.
